The mission of the Department of Code Compliance is to foster clean, healthy, safe, enriching communities while preventing physical blight from Dallas neighborhoods. Code Compliance enforces City Ordinances by inspecting both residential and commercial properties for violations that may​ threaten the general public’s safety.

Staff responds to service requests received online, via mobile app, and through the 3-1-1 call center. Additionally, officers initiate service requests proactively in order to resolve and eliminate violations of City code.

​Together with the help of all communities we can build and sustain a better Dallas.





​Code Violations

Common Code Violations