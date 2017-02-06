City Mayor

​

I mmigration​ & Refugee Resources



The City of Dallas is and will remain an inclusive, multi-cultural, tolerant and welcoming place. We support the men, women and children who come to Dallas from other countries for a better life. We welcome those traveling internationally to our region to do business, visit their loved ones or attend school.



Recent events have understandably left many residents and visitors in and around Dallas on edge. I will do everything I can as mayor to ensure that those who are most vulnerable have access to the services they may need, whether it be in City Hall or through outside agencies.

Below is a list of immigration, refugee, legal and health service providers that may be able to help, depending on your needs.* As always, do not hesitate to contact my office directly if we can be of assistance.

Thank you.

Mike Rawlings

Mayor

City of Dallas





* ​Original sources include the "Volunteer Guide to Refugee Services in Dallas/Fort Worth" (1998-2017) developed by Linda Abramson Evans, Committee on Refugees, UNA-USA Dallas Chapter. www.dallas-una.org/committee-on-refugees



​Refugee Service Agencies





Catholic Charities of Dallas, Refugee Services

9451 LBJ Freeway, Suite 100, Dallas TX 75243,

Tel: 214-553-9909, Fax: 214-553-7757





Services: ​Financial education, career development and training, employment counseling, pregnan​cy & adoption help, after-school program, Brady Senior Center, immigration and legal services, reception and placement, cultural orientation, refugee cash assistance and match grant







International Rescue Committee (IRC)

6500 Greenville Ave, Suite 500, Dallas TX 75206

Tel: 214-461-9781, Fax: 214-461-9782





Services: Resettlement (help with rent, furnitures and food), economic empowerment (Enligsh language classes and job, computer and financial literary skills), job placement, community integraton and development, health and wellness and legal services toward residency and citizenship



Refugee Services of Texas, Inc. - Dallas

9696 Skillman Rd. #320, Dallas TX 75243

Tel: 214-821-4883, Fax: 214-821-4899





Services: Resettlement, job readiness training and job placement, Enlish language training, immigration assistance, social adjustment srevices, medical case management and refugee cash assistance







Immigrant Resources ​

​

North Texas Dream Team 930 W. Page Ave. Suite C, Dallas, TX 75208 Tel: 1-877-686-6838

Email: communications@ntxdreamteam.org Web: northtexasdreamteam.org

Services : Support and resources for undocumented youth including free immigration workshops and classes, educational counseling and networking.

​



Equal Justice Center 1250 W. Mockingbird Ln., Suite 455, Dallas, TX 75247 Tel: 469 228-4226 Web: equaljusticecenter.org

Services: Provides legal assistance to undocumented students and graduates applying for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA)







League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) Council #100 Dallas, Texas 75231 Tel: 214-563-7904 Web: lulac.org

Services : Assistance with immigration applications through its Hispanic Immigrant Integration Program



Proyecto Inmigrante, Inc. 415 E. Airport Freeway Suite 150, Irving, Texas 75062 Tel: 1 888-793-2182 ext. 3201 Web : proyectoinmigrante.org​

Services : Serves, educates and assists the immigrant community in matters concerning immigration and education









Advocacy and Legal Services

American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) P.O. Box 8306, Houston, TX 77288-8306 Tel: 214-346-6575

Tel: 214-346-6575 Email: acluinfo@aclutx.org Website: https://www.aclutx.org/

Services: Litigation, lobbying and community empowerment



American Immigration Lawyers Association​​ (AILA) Phone: Sanez - Rodriguez Associates, 214-637-5700

Email: ailatriagehotline@gmail.com

Website: http://www.aila.org/​

Services: AILA member attorneys represent U.S. families seeking permanent residence for close family members, as well as U.S. businesses seeking talent from the global marketplace. AILA members also represent foreign students, entertainers, athletes, and asylum seekers, often on a pro bono basis.











Human Rights Initiative of North Texas, Inc. 2801 Swiss Ave, Dallas TX 75204 Tel: 214-855-0520, Fax: 214-855-0793 E-mail: ehagberg@hrionline.org Website: hrionline.org

Services: Free legal services to those seeking asylum, relief under the Violence Against Women Act, victims of Trafficking and Violence Protection Act, immigrant victims of crime and immigrant child victims of abuse, neglect and abandonment and social services









​

Mosaic Family Services 12225 Greenville Ave, Suite 800, Dallas TX 75243 Tel: 214-821-5393, Fax: 214-821-0810 E-mail: volunteer@mosaicservices.org​ Website: mosaicservices.org

Services: ​free immigration and family law services for victims of human rights abuses, counseling, client advocacy and community education



​







Medical and Social Services ​



​







Center for Survivors of Torture 4108 Swiss Avenue, Dallas TX 75204 Tel: 214-827-2314, Fax: 214-887-1401 E-mail: aliya@cstnet.org Website: cstnet.org

Services: counseling for survivors of torture, English language training, resume building, job searches, bus cards, food cards, finding housing, food and clothing









Hatcher Station Health Center (Parkland Health & Hospital System) 4600 Scyene Rd, Dallas TX 75210 ​Tel: 214-266-1127, Fax: 214-266-1128 E-mail: lance.rasbridge@phhs.org Website: http://www.parklandhospital.com/phhs/locations/hatcher-station-health-center-139.aspx​

Services: refugee outreach services



​



Heart House Dallas 8515 Park Lane, #303, Dallas, Texas 75231; Tel: 214-750-7637, Fax: 214-750-1846 (Mailing address: PO Box 823162, Dallas, TX 75382-3162) E-mail: cmartinez@hearthousedallas.org Website: hearthousedallas.org

Services: After-school program where students in the Vickery Meadow neighborhood receive nutritious meal, homework assistance, computer literacy activities and outdoor playtime

​



Jewish Family Services 5402 Arapaho Rd, Dallas, TX 75248 Tel: 972-437-9950, Fax: 972-437-1988 E-mail: a​goldstein@JFSdallas.org​ Website: jfsdallas.org​

Services: ​ emergency assistance, food pantry, career and employment services, family violence intervention and emergency financial assistance









Northwest Community Center​ 5750 Pineland Dr. Dallas, TX 75231 Tel: 469-453-7723 Website: http://www.northwestbible.org/northwestcommunitycenter/

Services: ​ English classes and after-school help, job readiness training, donations and youth programs





Project Start Tel: 817-773-1097 E-mail: projectstart@texasbaptists.org Website: https://texasbaptists.org/start​

Services: ​P​rovides referrals to refugees, immigrants and those in need. ​









Seek the Peace 7225 Fair Oaks Ave, Dallas, TX 75231

Tel: 972-807-2634 E-mail: contact@seekingthepeace.org Website: http://seekingpeace.org/

Services: ​ Women's empowerment, children and youth education, le​adership development and advocacy

Texas Muslim Women’s Foundation P.O. Box 863388 Plano, TX 75086​ Tel: 469-467-6241

Tel: 469-467-6241 Email: execdir@tmwf.org​ Website: www.tmwf.org

Services: ​Social services, family program, youth programs, education and interfaith outreach

