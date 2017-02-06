City Mayor

Immigration​ & Refugee Resources 

The City of Dallas is and will remain an inclusive, multi-cultural, tolerant and welcoming place. We support the men, women and children who come to Dallas from other countries for a better life. We welcome those traveling internationally to our region to do business, visit their loved ones or attend school.  

Recent events have understandably left many residents and visitors in and around Dallas on edge. I will do everything I can as mayor to ensure that those who are most vulnerable have access to the services they may need, whether it be in City Hall or through outside agencies.  

Below is a list of immigration, refugee, legal and health service providers that may be able to help, depending on your needs.* As always, do not hesitate to contact my office directly if we can be of assistance.  

Thank you.  

Mike Rawlings 
Mayor 
City of Dallas 

* ​Original sources include the "Volunteer Guide to Refugee Services in Dallas/Fort Worth" (1998-2017) developed by Linda Abramson Evans, Committee on Refugees, UNA-USA Dallas Chapter.   www.dallas-una.org/committee-on-refugees

Refugee Service Agencies 

Catholic Charities.png

Catholic Charities of Dallas, Refugee Services
9451 LBJ Freeway, Suite 100, Dallas TX 75243, 
Tel: 214-553-9909, Fax: 214-553-7757

Services: ​Financial education, career development and training, employment counseling, pregnan​cy & adoption help, after-school program, Brady Senior Center, immigration and legal services, reception and placement, cultural orientation, refugee cash assistance and match grant 

 
IRC.gif
 
International Rescue Committee (IRC)
6500 Greenville Ave, Suite 500, Dallas TX 75206
Tel: 214-461-9781, Fax: 214-461-9782
E-mail:  Dallas@Rescue.org

Services: Resettlement (help with rent, furnitures and food), economic empowerment (Enligsh language classes and job, computer and financial literary skills), job placement,  community integraton and development, health and wellness and legal services toward residency and citizenship 
 
Refugee Services of Texas, Inc. - Dallas
 9696 Skillman Rd. #320, Dallas TX 75243
Tel: 214-821-4883, Fax: 214-821-4899

Services: Resettlement, job readiness training and job placement, Enlish language training, immigration assistance, social adjustment srevices, medical case management and refugee cash assistance 
                                                                           

Immigrant Resources

North Texas Dream Team
930 W. Page Ave. Suite C, Dallas, TX 75208 
Tel: 1-877-686-6838

Services: Support and resources for undocumented youth including free immigration workshops and classes, educational counseling and networking.

EJC.jpg

Equal Justice Center
1250 W. Mockingbird Ln., Suite 455, Dallas, TX 75247
Tel: 469 228-4226

Services: Provides legal assistance to undocumented students and graduates applying for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA)


LULAC.jpg

League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC)
Council #100
Dallas, Texas 75231
Tel: 214-563-7904
Web: lulac.org

Services: Assistance with immigration applications through its Hispanic Immigrant Integration Program


Proyecto Inmigrante, Inc. 
415 E. Airport Freeway Suite 150, Irving, Texas 75062
Tel: 1 888-793-2182 ext. 3201

Services: Serves, educates and assists the immigrant community in matters concerning immigration and education


Advocacy and Legal Services
 
aclu_texas.gif
American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU)
P.O. Box 8306, Houston, TX 77288-8306
Tel: 214-346-6575

Services: Litigation, lobbying and community empowerment 

AILA logo.jpg
American Immigration Lawyers Association​​ (AILA)
Phone: Sanez - Rodriguez Associates, 214-637-5700

Services: AILA member attorneys represent U.S. families seeking permanent residence for close family members, as well as U.S. businesses seeking talent from the global marketplace. AILA members also represent foreign students, entertainers, athletes, and asylum seekers, often on a pro bono basis.


HRI.png

Human Rights Initiative of North Texas, Inc.
2801 Swiss Ave, Dallas TX 75204
Tel: 214-855-0520, Fax: 214-855-0793 
Website: hrionline.org    

Services: Free legal services to those seeking asylum, relief under the Violence Against Women Act, victims of Trafficking and Violence Protection Act, immigrant victims of crime and immigrant child victims of abuse, neglect and abandonment and social services


Mosaic Family Services
12225 Greenville Ave, Suite 800, Dallas TX 75243
Tel: 214-821-5393, Fax: 214-821-0810

Services: ​free immigration and family law services for victims of human rights abuses, counseling, client advocacy and community education 



Medical and Social Services 

Centers for Survivors and Torture.gif

Center for Survivors of Torture
4108 Swiss Avenue, Dallas TX 75204 
Tel: 214-827-2314, Fax: 214-887-1401
Website:  cstnet.org  

Services: counseling for survivors of torture, English language training, resume building, job searches, bus cards, food cards, finding housing, food and clothing


Parkland-New-Logo.jpg

Hatcher Station Health Center (Parkland Health & Hospital System)
4600 Scyene Rd, Dallas TX 75210
​Tel: 214-266-1127, Fax: 214-266-1128

Services:  refugee outreach services 

Heart House.png

Heart House Dallas
8515 Park Lane, #303, Dallas, Texas 75231;  
Tel: 214-750-7637, Fax: 214-750-1846
(Mailing address:  PO Box 823162, Dallas, TX 75382-3162)

Services: After-school program where students in the Vickery Meadow neighborhood receive nutritious meal, homework assistance, computer literacy activities and outdoor playtime

JFS.png
Jewish Family Services
5402 Arapaho Rd, Dallas, TX 75248
Tel: 972-437-9950, Fax: 972-437-1988

Services: ​ emergency assistance, food pantry, career and employment services, family violence intervention and emergency financial assistance 



Northwest Community Center.jpg
Northwest Community Center​
5750 Pineland Dr. Dallas, TX 75231
Tel: 469-453-7723

Services: ​ English classes and after-school help, job readiness training, donations and youth programs 



​ Project Start.png
Project Start
Tel: 817-773-1097

Services: ​P​rovides referrals to refugees, immigrants and those in need.  ​



Seek the Peace.png
Seek the Peace 
7225 Fair Oaks Ave, Dallas, TX 75231
Tel: 972-807-2634

Services: ​ Women's empowerment, children and youth education, le​adership development and advocacy 
TMWF-Logo.png
Texas Muslim Women’s Foundation
P.O. Box 863388 Plano, TX 75086​
Tel: 469-467-6241
Website: www.tmwf.org

Services: ​Social services, family program, youth programs, education and interfaith outreach 



 

