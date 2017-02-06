City Mayor

The City of Dallas is and will remain an inclusive, multi-cultural, tolerant and welcoming place. We support the men, women and children who come to Dallas from other countries for a better life. We welcome those traveling internationally to our region to do business, visit their loved ones or attend school.
Recent events have understandably left many residents and visitors in and around Dallas on edge. I will do everything I can as mayor to ensure that those who are most vulnerable have access to the services they may need, whether it be in City Hall or through outside agencies.
Below is a list of immigration, refugee, legal and health service providers that may be able to help, depending on your needs.* As always, do not hesitate to contact my office directly if we can be of assistance.
Thank you.
Mike Rawlings
Mayor
City of Dallas
* Original
sources include the "Volunteer Guide to Refugee Services in Dallas/Fort
Worth" (1998-2017) developed by Linda Abramson Evans, Committee on
Refugees, UNA-USA Dallas Chapter. www.dallas-una.org/committee-on-refugees
Refugee Service Agencies
Catholic Charities of Dallas, Refugee Services
9451 LBJ Freeway, Suite 100, Dallas TX 75243,
Tel: 214-553-9909, Fax: 214-553-7757
Services: Financial education, career development and training, employment counseling, pregnancy & adoption help, after-school program, Brady Senior Center, immigration and legal services, reception and placement, cultural orientation, refugee cash assistance and match grant
International Rescue Committee (IRC)
6500 Greenville Ave, Suite 500, Dallas TX 75206
Tel: 214-461-9781, Fax: 214-461-9782
Services: Resettlement (help with rent, furnitures and food), economic empowerment (Enligsh language classes and job, computer and financial literary skills), job placement, community integraton and development, health and wellness and legal services toward residency and citizenship
Refugee Services of Texas, Inc. - Dallas
9696 Skillman Rd. #320, Dallas TX 75243
Tel: 214-821-4883, Fax: 214-821-4899
Services: Resettlement, job readiness training and job placement, Enlish language training, immigration assistance, social adjustment srevices, medical case management and refugee cash assistance
Immigrant Resources
North Texas Dream Team
930 W. Page Ave. Suite C, Dallas, TX 75208
Tel: 1-877-686-6838
Services: Support and resources for undocumented youth including free immigration workshops and classes, educational counseling and networking.
Equal Justice Center
1250 W. Mockingbird Ln., Suite 455, Dallas, TX 75247
Tel: 469 228-4226
Services: Provides legal assistance to undocumented students and graduates applying for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA)
League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC)
Council #100
Dallas, Texas 75231
Tel: 214-563-7904
Services: Assistance with immigration applications through its Hispanic Immigrant Integration Program
Proyecto Inmigrante, Inc.
415 E. Airport Freeway Suite 150, Irving, Texas 75062
Tel: 1 888-793-2182 ext. 3201
Services: Serves, educates and assists the immigrant community in matters concerning immigration and education
Advocacy and Legal Services
American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU)
P.O. Box 8306, Houston, TX 77288-8306
Tel: 214-346-6575
Services: Litigation, lobbying and community empowerment
American Immigration Lawyers Association (AILA)
Phone: Sanez - Rodriguez Associates, 214-637-5700
Services: AILA member attorneys represent U.S. families seeking permanent residence for close family members, as well as U.S. businesses seeking talent from the global marketplace. AILA members also represent foreign students, entertainers, athletes, and asylum seekers, often on a pro bono basis.
Human Rights Initiative of North Texas, Inc.
2801 Swiss Ave, Dallas TX 75204
Tel: 214-855-0520, Fax: 214-855-0793
Services: Free legal services to those seeking asylum, relief under the Violence Against Women Act, victims of Trafficking and Violence Protection Act, immigrant victims of crime and immigrant child victims of abuse, neglect and abandonment and social services
Mosaic Family Services
12225 Greenville Ave, Suite 800, Dallas TX 75243
Tel: 214-821-5393, Fax: 214-821-0810
Services: free immigration and family law services for victims of human rights abuses, counseling, client advocacy and community education
Medical and Social Services
Center for Survivors of Torture
4108 Swiss Avenue, Dallas TX 75204
Tel: 214-827-2314, Fax: 214-887-1401
Services: counseling for survivors of torture, English language training, resume building, job searches, bus cards, food cards, finding housing, food and clothing
Hatcher Station Health Center (Parkland Health & Hospital System)
4600 Scyene Rd, Dallas TX 75210
Tel: 214-266-1127, Fax: 214-266-1128
Services: refugee outreach services
Heart House Dallas
8515 Park Lane, #303, Dallas, Texas 75231;
Tel: 214-750-7637, Fax: 214-750-1846
(Mailing address: PO Box 823162, Dallas, TX 75382-3162)
Services: After-school program where students in the Vickery Meadow neighborhood receive nutritious meal, homework assistance, computer literacy activities and outdoor playtime
Jewish Family Services
5402 Arapaho Rd, Dallas, TX 75248
Tel: 972-437-9950, Fax: 972-437-1988
Services: emergency assistance, food pantry, career and employment services, family violence intervention and emergency financial assistance
Northwest Community Center
5750 Pineland Dr. Dallas, TX 75231
Tel: 469-453-7723
Services: English classes and after-school help, job readiness training, donations and youth programs
Project Start
Tel: 817-773-1097
Services: Provides referrals to refugees, immigrants and those in need.
Seek the Peace
7225 Fair Oaks Ave, Dallas, TX 75231
Tel: 972-807-2634
Services: Women's empowerment, children and youth education, leadership development and advocacy
Texas Muslim Women’s Foundation
P.O. Box 863388 Plano, TX 75086
Tel: 469-467-6241
Services: Social services, family program, youth programs, education and interfaith outreach