The Office of Special Events is part of the Convention and Event Services Department.
Traffic Advisories
Thursday, Oct. 26 – J. P. Morgan Corporate Challenge - DFW
Saturday, Oct. 28 - Dallas Dia de los Muertos Parade
Please note, the new Commercial Filming Application on Eproval will be launching Nov. 1, 2023. Please click on the "Commercial Filming" tab to see the upcoming virtual information sessions to learn about the new applicat
What type of permit
or registration
do you need?
Would you like to be notified of event traffic and possible impacts?
Sign up for the Office of Special Events Traffic Notifications.
Mailing Address:650 S. Griffin St.Dallas, TX 75202
Tel: 214-939-2701Email: CCTSpecialevents@dallascityhall.com