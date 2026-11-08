​​​The Office of Special Events is part of the Convention and Event Services Department.


    Traffic Advisories

    Thursday, Oct. 26 – J. P. Morgan Corporate Challenge - DFW

     

    Please note, the new Commercial Filming Application on Eproval will be launching Nov. 1, 2023. Please click on the "Commercial Filming" tab to see the upcoming virtual information sessions to learn about the new applicat


    The Office of Special Events (OSE) is the regulatory authority for permitting outdoor temporary activity in the City of Dallas. 

    The OSE is governed by Chapter 42A and 38A of the Dallas City Code of Ordinances.​

    What type of permit or registration do you need?

    Join the OSE Mailing List

    Would you like to be notified of event traffic and possible impacts?
    Sign up for the Office of Special Events Traffic Notifications.

     



     


    Mailing Address:
    650 S. Griffin St.
    Dallas, TX 75202


    Tel: 214-939-2701
    Email: CCTSpecialevents@dallascityhall.com