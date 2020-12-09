The Office of Special Events is part of the Convention and Event Services Department.
The Office of Special Events (OSE) is the regulatory authority of permitting outdoor temporary activity in the City of Dallas. The OSE is governed by Chapter 42A of the Dallas city code of ordinances.
Would you like to be notified of event traffic and possible impacts?
Sign up for the Office of Special Events Traffic Notifications.
Mailing Address:650 S. Griffin St.Dallas, TX 75202
Tel: 214-939-2701Email: CCTSpecialevents@dallascityhall.com