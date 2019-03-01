Page Content

If you have a passion for animals and want to help Dallas Animal Services make a difference in the lives of people and animals in Dallas, we want you!



Becoming a volunteer is easy!



1. Register for an upcoming volunteer orientation.

2. Attend orientation, where you will learn about the many opportunities available for volunteers as well as the ins and outs of DAS and its programs.

It's that easy!

Volunteers must be at least 18 years of age to volunteer on their own. If you're under 18 and interested in volunteering, you can do so if accompanied by a parent or legal guardian at all times (including orientation). Contact our Volunteer Coordinator for more information.





